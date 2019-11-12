Nation mourns Connecticut college gymnast who died in accident

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- People across the country are showing support for the family of a collegiate gymnast from Connecticut who died after suffering an injury during a training accident.

More than 1,300 people have donated more than $60,000 to help the family of Melanie Coleman.

More than $1,000 worth of meals was bought through a meal service program.

Coleman suffered a spinal cord injury while practicing at the New Era Gymnastics facility in Hamden last Friday. She died at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sunday.

The Milford native was a junior nursing student at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

In a statement to WTNH-TV, her family said they are donating her organs and "are confident that her spirit, laughter, and humor will live on through the ones who loved her most."

