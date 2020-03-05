Just in time for National Cereal Day, check out these new cereal-inspired products - pancakes, edible spoons, and more

There are many new cereal-inspired items available just in time for this yearly holiday devoted to the breakfast staple.
IHOP Cereal Pancakes
IHOP, formerly known as IHOB and formerly known as IHOP, is offering a tasty twist on their pancakes. Their new limited-time menu of Cereal Pancakes is said to serve up that "Saturday morning feeling" all week long.
The pancakes are available until April 12. They come in three varieties, each with cereal milk mousse, described by IHOP as "a silky cream that that tastes like the sweet milk that's left over after eating a bowl of cereal."
The Cereal Pancakes are:
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cream cheese icing, a crown of whipped topping and cinnamon sugar
- Crunch Berries Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries cereal and a crown of whipped topping
- Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce,Fruity Lucky Charms cereal and a crown of sweet purple whipped icing
IHOP also has introduced three milkshakes, one for each cereal variety.
And, that's not all. To celebrate St. Patrick's Day later this month, the restaurant is offering $1 St. Paddy's Day Cakes available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 17. St. Paddy's Day Cakes are "shortstacks made of two fluffy Irish-green pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, Fruity Lucky Charms cereal and a crown of whipped topping."
Swiss Miss Lucky Charms Hot Cocoa Mix
You will have to wait just a little bit longer to start sipping on Swiss Miss' new hot cocoa Lucky Charms mix, but we've been told it will be "magically delicious."
The hot cocoa hits store shelves in June. Each box will include six packets of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix and six packets of Lucky Charms marshmallows.
"Made with real nonfat milk, Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa With Lucky Charms Marshmallows has the timeless flavor that moms know and the fun marshmallows kids love. This delicious hot drink has 180 calories per serving," the company says.
One box has suggested retail price of $2.99.
Coffee mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Though Coffee mate's Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer was released earlier this year, it's still worth talking about, as it leads into our next entry.
This special edition creamer has cinnamon, brown sugar and hints of toasted cereal.
According to the company, it tastes like the best of the "cinnamilk" left in the cereal bowl.
The suggested retail price is $3.99.
Limited Edition, Edible Cereal Spoons
To celebrate National Cereal Day, and to pair with their creamer, Coffee mate has created edible, limited cereal spoons that taste like Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
But there's only way to get your hands on these spoons - by winning a contest.
Due to all the excitement around our sweepstakes, we’re extending it through #NationalCerealDay! To enter, tweet using #CoffeemateSweepstakesEntry and follow @Coffeemate. NPN. Must be 18+ & US or DC resident. Ends 11:59 PM ET 3/8/20. Rules: https://t.co/Ecd41svHBT pic.twitter.com/wc10Xwml06— Coffee mate (@Coffeemate) March 3, 2020
"All they have to do is follow Coffee mate on Twitter and tweet using #CoffeemateSweepstakesEntry, and soon they could be stirring their morning cup with a spoon made using the perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar," Coffee mate said.
Thirty five winners will receive one prize package which includes a 32 oz. bottle of Coffee mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored creamer, one mug, one Cinnamon Toast Crunch edible spoon, and one 2 oz. Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal cup.
The sweepstakes runs through March 8.
Aunt Jemima Cap'n Crunch's Ocean Blue Maple Flavored Syrup
That title is quite the mouthful, but you read it right. Aunt Jemima Cap'n Crunch's Ocean Blue Maple Flavored Syrup will be offered for a limited time, according to the company.
The syrup will be in stores by March 8.
The Instagram account, Cerealouslynet, was first to post about this sweet new item.
So grab your spoon (edible or not) and enjoy these cereal-inspired treats! (You might need a fork, too.)