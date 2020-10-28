BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It's National First Responders Day -- a day when the country comes together as a country to recognize the heroes who choose to run toward danger to save lives.Among them, firefighter Al Coombs of Brooklyn, who says he was inspired by his nurse mother. He was honored by our parent company Disney.The 43-year-old is a first responder at Engine 224 in Brooklyn Heights."All we do as firefighters by the way is help people or we are training how to help people in the public at any given time - that's what we do, all we do," Coombs said.Coombs also has a fur baby - a bunny in his family named Lion-O. And he's a "fun" dad."He skates to and from work," daughter Alisa said. "Whose dad skateboards?"Coombs says he actually gets to work faster by skateboard than driving.Alisa says she feels good having a dad as a firefighter "knowing that he puts others before himself," while Coombs other daughter Sage definitely sees herself pursue a career in helping people."He makes me want to help," Sage said.Coombs saves people from fires and he also catches purse snatchers."He was sitting on the fire engine and saw a woman robbed, and then he ran and got her bag back," Alisa said.Coombs recalled the incident, saying he took off and ran five to six blocks to retrieve the purse.For him, being a good dad and effective first responder is all about action."My example is be a kind human being," he said. "Don't be too judgmental, try to help people and live your truth. I could not be more proud of my son and daughter they are my entire life, they are my heart."----------