Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye say 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' provides hope for a better future

By Andrea Lans
Hosted by renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" uses the history of humanity along with science to explore an extraordinary realm of future possibilities. The 13-episode season will take viewers on an "out-of-this-world trip through space and time," exploring evolution of both the past and future, according to National Geographic.

Amid a multitude of crises occurring across the world right now, including environmental, health and political, Tyson calls "Possible Worlds" a "hopeful vision of what we can do...if we're knowledgeable enough to save us from ourselves."

Ann Druyan, co-creator of the original 1980 show and wife of the late Carl Sagan, is confident we can build a better future: "If we start listening to what the scientists are telling us...we can get out of this horrible mess that we've created for ourselves."


Bill Nye, a longtime supporter of Sagan's work and philanthropies, told On The Red Carpet that this show relates to a broad audience, not just those interested in learning more about science.

"We are made of the dust of exploded stars...so everybody here is at least one way the cosmos knows itself," Nye said, reiterating one of Sagan's popular concepts.

While previous seasons of "Cosmos" were grounded in the fundamentals of science, "Possible Worlds" is more speculative according to Brannon Braga. The executive producer/director teased that the show will feature a dose of science fiction and explore themes such as aliens and other forms of existence beyond our current knowledge.

"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" premieres on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on National Geographic.
