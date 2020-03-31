coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey National Guardsman becomes US military's 1st member to die of COVID-19

(NJ National Guard)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The Pentagon announced on Monday the first U.S. Military service member death from COVID-19, a New Jersey Army National Guardsman.

The guardsman died on Saturday, but his passing was not announced until Monday by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at a news conference.

Murphy sent the following tweet to express his condolences:


The individual had tested positive for coronavirus and had been hospitalized since March 21.

"This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said.

A spokesman for the New Jersey National Guard, Lt. Col. Barbara Brown, confirmed that the guardsman who died was not on active duty when he contracted the disease.

There are currently 251 New Jersey National Guardsmen who have been activated to assist with the COVID-19 response.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnational guardnew jerseypentagonnew jersey newsmilitary
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Newark opens COVID-19 testing site for residents at city park
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
5,000th COVID-19 patient released from Hackensack Meridian Health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News