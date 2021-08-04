Mayor de Blasio, NYPD team up for National Night Out in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10927170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccines will be required for indoor activities in NYC and the "Key to NYC Pass" will be enforced.

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio teamed up with members of the NYPD on Tuesday for a National Night Out event in the Bronx.It was held outside the 46th Precinct in Fordham Heights."Let me tell you something about the Bronx - the Bronx is a place of good people, hardworking people, families, people who care about each other, people love their neighbors" de Blasio aid. "The Bronx is a good place. The Bronx is a special place and we will never allow violence to take over the Bronx ever."The National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police and citizen partnerships."We know how good the people of the Bronx and the people of New York City are, you were heroes during COVID, you fought back, you overcame," de Blasio said. "So, we will fight back and we will overcome violence and crime. National Night Out is our statement that we will never let crime overcome us. We will overcome crime in this neighborhood, in this city once and for all."Similar events are being held across the country.