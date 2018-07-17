Navy vet survives 300-foot fall from Mount St. Helens

EMBED </>More Videos

Fintel's German Shepherd, named Indie, was the first to reach her after the fall. (KATU)

Brittany Fintel knows she cheated death after falling more than 300 feet while climbing Mount St. Helens.

The 32-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native and Navy veteran lost her footing while climbing the 8,663-foot volcano in Washington state.

"The first thing that hit the boulder was my hip," Fintel told KATU. "Then I flipped over that and hit my head, and then kept literally rolling down until I naturally stopped."

Fintel's German Shepherd, named Indie, was the first to reach her after the fall. She said Indie helped by laying beside her and comforting her.

A nurse and search and rescue volunteer who were nearby were able to radio for help. Five hours later, a Coast Guard helicopter arrived to airlift Fintel.

As a Navy vet, Fintel joked by saying, "Oh crap, I'm being saved by Coasties."

Colton Tourtway, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer, said she was in good spirits when they arrived at the scene.

Fintel suffered a broken hip, a concussion, and deep lacerations. She was transported to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital where she is expected to remain hospitalized for a few days before beginning rehab.

She realizes that she was unprepared for the trip, not having the proper equipment like an ice pick. She hopes to be back on the trail in six to eight weeks if she recovers fully in time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mountainsaccidentrescueveteransnavycoast guard
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News