Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death after body found at Lake Piru

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death is "drowning" and the manner of death is "accident."
The attached document was just released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office regarding Naya Rivera, whose body was found yesterday in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/6APEgrBPaQ— Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 14, 2020
On Monday, officials said they believe a body recovered that morning during a search at Lake Piru in Ventura County was the missing actress "'Glee" actress.
"We are confident that the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at the news conference.
Ayub said based on the location where the body was found, its physical characteristics and clothing, they believe they found Rivera.
The body was found at a northeastern area of Lake Piru near the surface of the water.
Ayub said detectives from the department's major crimes bureau investigated the case and determined there was no indication of foul play or suicide.
The sheriff said Rivera's body was transported to the county Medical Examiner's Office in Ventura where an autopsy would be performed and a positive identification would be made through an examination of dental records.
Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on "Glee," which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.
