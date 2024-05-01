Philadelphia 76ers stun the New York Knicks with overtime comeback win to force Game 6

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Philadelphia 76ers stunned the New York Knicks with an overtime comeback win Tuesday night to force Game 6.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In a big blow to their title hopes, sharp shooter Bojan Bogdonovic will undergo season ending surgery.

Bogdonovic injured his foot in Sunday's game 4 match up against the 76ers. The team initially called it a contusion but the prognosis was much worse than expected.

The Knicks are already without Julius Randle for the season and now the bench rotation is even more limited.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about his injury riddled to ahead of tonight's game.

"You hate to see anyone get hurt but its been our reality all season. Julius being out, Mitch being out, OG being out, Isaiah being out, the next guy get in there, get the job done. That's what we have to do," he said.

Other notable injured Knicks include Mitchell Robinson, Charlie Brown Jr and Duane Washington Jr.