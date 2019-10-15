North Carolina assisted living community staff encouraged residents to fight, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three women at a North Carolina assisted living community are accused of encouraging patients get into fights for their own entertainment.

The staff members used dementia patients at the Winston-Salem facility for a fighting ring, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey were all arrested. The arrest warrants say they are accused of assaulting two female residents at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said the patients were encouraged and allowed to get into fights. The accused staff took videos of the fights and didn't try to break them up.

The women face misdemeanor assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winston salemnursing homearrestfight
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents brace as nor'easter bears down on New York area
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
NYPD: Police shoot man armed with gun on NYC subway platform
Former NJ cop, football coach accused of sexually assaulting kids
2 fire trucks crash, injuring 11 firefighters, 1 pedestrian
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
4 LIRR workers earned combined $650K in overtime, officials say
Show More
1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent road rage incident on Long Island
Mount Vernon Hospital to close, new health care facility planned
10th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Alleged serial NY car burglar dubbed 'Red Shoes' arrested
NYPD: Officers killed armed man in NYC gun battle
More TOP STORIES News