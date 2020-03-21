Coronavirus

Man arrested after claiming to have COVID-19 during Facebook Live inside North Carolina Walmart

ALBEMARLE, N.C. -- A man has been charged with perpetrating a hoax after he walked around an North Carolina Walmart conducting a Facebook Live saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Albemarle police said it happened March 18.

According to authorities, Justin Rhodes, 31, was conducting a Facebook Live video inside of the Walmart stating he tested positive for coronavirus.

Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department arrested Rhodes and charged him with felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

He received a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nchoaxarrestfacebookcoronaviruswalmartfacebook livenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
1,803 new positive COVID-19 cases in NYC, upping total to 6,211
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo announces medical aid for NYC
White House task force briefing today | WATCH LIVE HERE
'Onward' to arrive on Disney+ early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo announces medical aid for NYC
1,803 new positive COVID-19 cases in NYC, upping total to 6,211
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
FEMA announces emergency aid for NY amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus Live: Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic
AccuWeather: Chilly but sunny weekend
Show More
What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?
Details: Cuomo orders 100% workforce reduction amid pandemic
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
Jersey City COVID-19 cases double in 24 hours
COVID-19 claims lives of 7 in Suffolk Co., 3 from retirement community
More TOP STORIES News