Nearly 2 dozen cars vandalized on Astoria street

Police say 22 parked and unoccupied vehicles along 33rd Avenue from 23rd Avenue to Ditmas Avenue in Astoria were spray painted overnight.
Most of the cars had either the letter A or a line painted on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Authorities say there are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening its doors after 14 months
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip