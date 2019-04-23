Memorabilia bust: Nearly 200 fake sports rings seized at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Officers seized nearly 200 fake professional and collegiate sports rings last month at JFK International Airport.

The discovery of 177 rings was made March 11 while officers inspected a shipment from China.

If the rings were genuine, they would have been worth about $11.7 million.

"Every day CBP Officers protect the American public and its economy," said Troy Miller, Director of Custom Border Patrol's New York Field Office. "This most recent interception of counterfeit sports rings demonstrates the ongoing vigilance and commitment to the mission by our CBP Officers and Import Specialists."

The seized rings were infringing on the MLB, NFL, NHL and NCAA trademarks.

