Nearly a dozen injured in Bronx apartment fire

By Eyewitness News
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured when a fire broke out early Sunday at an apartment building in the Bronx.

Firefighters say a four-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy remain in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center.

The flames erupted just after 1 a.m. at the 16-story building on Garden Street in the Belmont section.

The fire started in the compactor room on the 14th floor.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

