Nearly a dozen injured in Bronx apartment fire

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured when a fire broke out early Sunday at an apartment building in the Bronx.
Firefighters say a four-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy remain in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center.
The flames erupted just after 1 a.m. at the 16-story building on Garden Street in the Belmont section.
The fire started in the compactor room on the 14th floor.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
