Nearly a dozen injured in multi-vehicle crash involving MTA bus

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen people are recovering following a frightening multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. on East 87th St. in Canarsie.

Police say a driver in a stolen car ran a stop sign and plowed into an MTA bus. The bus then hit another vehicle.

Ten people suffered minor injuries.

Three suspects from the stolen vehicle are in police custody.

