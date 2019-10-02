Neighbor beats pit bull with bat to free girl getting attacked in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured when a pit bull suddenly attacked her in the Bronx Wednesday morning, and a hero good Samaritan may have saved her life by beating the dog with a baseball bat.

It happened on Forster Place around 8 a.m. in the Riverdale section, where authorities say it appears two dogs escaped from a fenced-in area.

The girl was waiting for a school bus with her family when she was bitten in the face by one of the animals.

Neighbor Bobby Mahoney tells Eyewitness News that he saw the dogs roaming as he was getting his daughters ready for school. He shut the door and called 911 when he realized they seemed aggressive.

Moments later, the family came walking down the street and was attacked.

"I came outside with the bat and had to beat the dog to get it off of the little girl," Mahoney said. "A neighbor was out here beating it with a pocketbook. So we tried to beat him off with anything we could."

He said he struck the dog 15 to 20 times with the bat before the animal released her.

"She's in bad shape," he said. "The dog bit her on her neck, bit her on her face."

The girl was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, and perhaps thanks to Mahoney, she is expected to survive.

The dog ran off, and it is unclear at the time if it has been located.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalebronxnew york citypit bull attackchild injuredpit bulldog attack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vintage WWII plane crashes at Bradley Airport in Connecticut
Teen boy rescued from Bronx man's apartment
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Suspect arrested in sucker punch of 71-year-old NYC woman
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
New video of man wanted in UWS attempted subway station rape
Show More
1 dead, 4 hurt after person jumps from window in Newark fire
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
AccuWeather: Record heat before cool down
Surveillance released in East Harlem attempted rape
Controversial 14th Street Busway opens Thursday
More TOP STORIES News