Neighbor rushes to help woman being stabbed in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman in New Jersey was wounded when police say her ex-boyfriend showed up at her home and stabbed her. But a neighbor rushed in to help save her life.The attack happened Monday night on Mattlage Place in Englewood.Neighbor Alphonso Vite heard the woman screaming. "The lady cried a lot," he said.He looked out his window and saw his neighbor bleeding from the neck and chest."I have a daughter too, so anything to help in that situation," he said..He came out of his apartment not yet fully dressed, and chased away a man he had seen before trying to enter the building."When I got out I'm looking for the lady and she's bleeding a lot," he said. "So I stay behind for the guy, and the guy running but not fast."With an ambulance on the way, Vite tried to follow the suspect so he could point him out to police when they got there.But when the police arrived, they tried to arrest Alphonso first, thinking that he might be the suspect.In the end, police arrested the alleged attacker who they say is the victim's ex-boyfriend, Ernesto Dominquez-Hortelano. He was charged with attempted murder and endangering the welfare of minors because children witnessed the stabbing.The victim, who police say lived next door, is expected to survive