Neighborhood Eats: Borough Provisions brings the eats to you

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Neighborhood Eats, we're head to...actually, we're staying at home!

So many area eateries are trying to come up with ways to stay in business amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many pivoting to take-out and delivery. Bakery Bien Cuit has been around since 2011, and now, it's launched a delivery company called Borough Provisions.

"We wanted to think outside the box and think of a way we could feed people," owner Zach Golper said.

So he and his wife and business partner Kate Wheatcroft are retooling their award-winning bakery, after COVID-19 forced them to close their wholesale business and Grand Central Terminal location. But Borough Provisions offers gourmet staples with contactless delivery.

They say that once a product has been placed in the oven, it will no longer be handled without gloves and a mask, and then the package goes on your doorstep as a text alerts you to its arrival.

They even check the temperature of their packers and couriers.

The new business has allowed them to retain 70% of their staff, and they say there's a need for what they're offering

Pastries, bread, cheese, and coffee from Joe Coffee -- basics that make us feel almost normal again.

Delivery from Borough Provisions is available through much of Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan.

Also, if you work in the medical field or in emergency services, you get 20% off. The minimum order is $60.

For more information, visit hBoroughProvisions.com/.

