Neighborhood Eats: Local food in heated cozy cabins at Leland in Brooklyn

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- In this edition of Neighborhood Eats, Lauren heads to Prospect Heights, Brooklyn for some local food and natural wine enjoyed inside handmade heated cozy cabins at Leland Eating and Drinking House.

The restaurant is truly a labor of love.

They signed their lease last February and the owner built everything by hand with friends, family, and neighbors making it all possible.

"That's the Love Shack, it's one of our cozy cabins," Leland's Randi Lee said.

Lee built the "Love Shack" and "Cloud Nine" and pretty much everything inside, too, because weeks after he took over the space, the city shut down, and construction crews were not able to work.

"When you walk into our place everything you touch is made by us and that's something special," Lee said.

The staff includes Lee's fiance and his mom who sews the Leland patches on their merchandise.

As for the food, it's made by Executive Chef Delfin Jaranilla and it's all local with a healthy approach.

From roasted veggies to mussels to roast lemon chicken and don't be fooled by the baked goods, many are vegan or gluten-free.

And through Sunday, they're offering a special Lunar New Year menu including pork buns, a nod to Lee's Chinese heritage.

The restaurant is named for his uncle Leland.

"The support is unreal is humbling and touching how much the neighborhood has supported us," Lee said.

The community raised$30,000 in donations which went to putting in brand new windows, just in time for the return of indoor dining.

"We knew people wanted air circulation and the windows didn't open. Now we have 16 beautiful windows that open up," Lee said.

Leland is open Wednesday through Sunday.

It's best to reserve a cabin and reservations are required for indoor dining.

