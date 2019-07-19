Neighbors: Man who scaled burning Philly high-rise was looking for mom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5404992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man scales down West Philly building during fire on July 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man who was seen climbing down the side of a 19-story high rise building in Philadelphia Thursday night to escape a fire was apparently trying to reach his family on the 15th floor, according to neighbors.The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at Holden Tower on the 4400 block of Holden Street and injured four residents and three police officers.Chopper 6 from sister station WPVI Action News was over the scene and captured video of the man descending down the exterior of the building.Luckily, he made it down safely.On Friday, residents said that the man had rushed to the building upon learning of the fire because his family members live there, and he was told his mother was still upstairs.When he wasn't granted access, he apparently decided to climb the side of the building to the 15th floor, perhaps not realizing he couldn't get through the fenced balconies.Residents said he then turned back around and climbed down."He got up there and couldn't get in because you see how the gates is, and he climbed back down," resident Lisa Stenson said.The man's mother was apparently already out of the building and unharmed.The fire, located in the trash chute, was called in shortly before 9:30 p.m.When firefighters arrived, they said they were met with light smoke throughout the apartment complex, which residents said quickly got thicker."Next thing you know, we came out and the whole hallway was filled up with smoke," said Stenson, who has an apartment on the second floor.The Philadelphia Housing Authority conducts monthly fire drills at Westpark, and the last one was in June. But some residents said they could never have prepared for the panic they felt.Marcella Harris was on the 11th floor when the fire broke out."It was so much smoke, I couldn't even breathe or nothing," she said. "So I just knew to go on the porch. Everybody was yelling, 'What floor is it on? Come out!' And I was like, 'No, we can't go out' because we wouldn't have made it."Harris said a firefighter came to her door and led her out.Action News is told the fire department was given a list of units to check where elderly or disabled residents live. But downstairs, for some, the panic was growing."They were panicked down at ground level, mainly because you could see people on their porches waving flags and trying to get help, which took a while," one resident said.No water damage to units has been reported yet from the Philadelphia Housing Authority, but at least woman told Action News her apartment was soaked.Kirk Dorn from PHA said the only damage to units was caused by the fire department breaking down doors and that repairs were conducted before residents were allowed back in the building.The fire was officially placed under control at 10:56 p.m.Authorities said the injuries to the residents and officers were due to smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.----------