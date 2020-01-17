Neighbors speak out after young mom found dead in Long Island home

SOUTH FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Neighbors on Long Island are still stunned over the murder of nursing student, Kelly Owen, 27.

Police and detectives were out in South Farmingdale since Wednesday afternoon, when Owen's parents say they found her at the home where she lived on First Avenue. The young mother was already dead.

Owen was supposed to be at her daughter's school to help with her after-school program. Her parents knew something was wrong and called police.

On Friday, police were still patrolling the block, as friends and relatives came to pay their respects. Owen was so well-liked but her relatives placed a 'no trespassing' sign out front today, telling reporters to leave, and calling her death 'a family tragedy.'

Nassau County Police called her death a murder - the Medical Examiner said the evidence shows she died from asphyxiation.

"This has now become a criminal homicide investigation, and we're looking into it," said Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, "We looked at the house. There's no obvious signs of break-in. We scoured the area. We're looking into her past, or anybody that knows her."

Now the question is who killed Owen - if this wasn't a random killing, it certainly is one that has upset all of those who know the family best.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

