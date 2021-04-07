Neil Diamond musical, 'A Beautiful Noise,' set to head to Broadway in 2022

It's called "A Beautiful Noise" as a nod to the singer-songwriter's 1976 album.
The musical is set to run for four weeks in Boston during summer 2022, before moving the production to New York.
"A Beautiful N" will cover Diamond's upbringing in Brooklyn, his rise to stardom in the '70s, and the later decades of his career.
Diamond is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of fame and a multi-Grammy winner.
The pandemic had delayed the show that was first announced back in 2019.
Casting details and ticketing information for "A Beautiful Noise" are expected to be released at a later date.
