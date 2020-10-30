Iconic Neir's Tavern in Queens gets new lease on life

The owner of Neir's Tavern in Woodhaven, Loycent Gordon, formalized a 5-year agreement on Thursday with his landlord.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was in attendance, along with several other city leaders who helped broker the lease.
RELATED | Urgent push to boost NYC indoor dining to 50% before winter
Gordon and landlords Ken and Henry Shi reached a handshake agreement in January to keep the bar open, but the COVID pandemic put the official signing of the lease on hold.
Neir's has been open for 191 years and is recognized as the oldest bar in New York City.
The tavern was immortalized when it was featured in the movie "Goodfellas."
The owner said the initial rent proposal was more than he could afford.
TOP NEWS | Video: Crane spins from top of Midtown building on 57th Street in NYC
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip