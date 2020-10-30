Business

Iconic Neir's Tavern in Queens gets new lease on life

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- An iconic bar in Queens is getting a new lease on life.

The owner of Neir's Tavern in Woodhaven, Loycent Gordon, formalized a 5-year agreement on Thursday with his landlord.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was in attendance, along with several other city leaders who helped broker the lease.

Gordon and landlords Ken and Henry Shi reached a handshake agreement in January to keep the bar open, but the COVID pandemic put the official signing of the lease on hold.

Neir's has been open for 191 years and is recognized as the oldest bar in New York City.

The tavern was immortalized when it was featured in the movie "Goodfellas."

The owner said the initial rent proposal was more than he could afford.

