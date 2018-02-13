EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2483619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch newly-released surveillance video that shows a bomb explode in Chelsea, Manhattan.

Never-before-seen video from the moment a pressure cooker bomb exploded in Manhattan last September was released by federal prosecutors as evidence in the trial of the suspect in the case.Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who is Afghan-born and most recently lived in New Jersey, is charged with eight terror offenses.The bomb exploded on West 23rd Street. Watch the newly-released video from multiple surveillance cameras here:It shows the detonation in the startled faces of passers-by out on that Saturday night.There is also video of Rahimi wheeling the suitcases that concealed the bomb, and a second device that did not go off, along with separate footage of him leaving the bag on the street. There is also video showing two EgyptAir guards discovering the second unexploded pressure cooker device in a bag, taking the bag and leaving the pressure cooker.Watch that footage here:Together, these newly released images comprise the tick-tock of the first terror attack to injure civilians in New York since 9/11.Prosecutors summoned witnesses to describe the videos Tuesday, a day after promising jurors in Manhattan federal court they would see Rahimi carrying bags containing bombs before he deposited one of them in Chelsea. They say another bomb left several blocks away did not explode.The bomb that went off injured 30 people.Rahimi has pleaded not guilty. A lawyer for Rahimi has asked jurors to keep their minds open.Rahimi also is accused of detonating a pipe bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey.He was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey.