New Jersey cop, football coach accused of sex assaults hit with more charges

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- A longtime police officer and youth football coach in New Jersey charged with sexually assaulting two players is now facing additional charges.

East Orange Police Sgt. Edward Giles was charged Wednesday with photographing or videotaping a child in a prohibited sexual act.

The 59-year-old had previously been charged with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

Giles is a community resource officer and has served as youth football director of the East Orange Police Athletic League for many years.

Union County prosecutors allege he assaulted two players under the age of 13 on multiple occasions between 1998 and 2003.

Giles is in jail and faces a detention hearing Thursday.

His attorney called the sexual assault charges "meritless" and said allegations had arisen previously but hadn't been deemed sufficient for criminal charges.

