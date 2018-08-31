New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
There are changes to the guidelines for child car seats.

The American Academy of Pediatricians now says that children should ride in the seat rear-facing until they reach the height or weight limit for the seat.

The new recommendation eliminates the age-specific milestone to turn a child's car seat around so that it is forward-facing.

The guideline used to say it was okay to do this at the age of 2.

Many car seat manufacturers allow children to remain rear-facing until they reach 40 pounds.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car seatssafetyautomotive
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
9 people beat father, daughter at Brooklyn bar, police say
NYPD: Man confesses to dismembering girlfriend in 2014
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
6-year-old boy groped inside Union Square Barnes and Noble
Police pursuit ends with fiery car crash in Fairfield
Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
Underground transformer fires burn in Forest Hills
Show More
NYPD set to begin new pot policy, will issue summonses
Man shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
LIVE: Sen. John McCain lies in state at US Capitol
Scarsdale man attacked by shark says punch saved his life
More News