coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike

New Jersey coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- As coronavirus numbers continue to rise in New Jersey, officials hope to stop the spread with a series of restrictive measures including new limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Effective on Tuesday, indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Starting on Monday, November 23, outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 150 people.

Governor Phil Murphy said some indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules - limited to 25% of a room's capacity, up to 150 people:
Religious services/celebrations and political events
Weddings
Funerals/memorial services
Performances

"We think those are steps, coupled with the other steps we have taken, which will hopefully begin to shake these numbers down," he told MSNBC. "This is a lot of fatigue. It's a lot of private setting transmission. Particularly with the holidays coming up, we've got to plead with people to not let their hair down, to be vigilant, social distance, face coverings, all the basic stuff we know works."

The state reported more than 2,200 cases on Monday and more than 14,000 over the last 4 days. Saturday and Sunday case numbers are the first- and second-highest daily counts recorded in New Jersey since the first confirmed case when this pandemic began on March 4th.

2,115 people are now in the hospital and about a quarter of them are in the ICU.

"It's gotten worse, and it's going to get worse," Murphy said. "We've got to be honest with folks that particularly with the cold weather, with the holidays, this is going to get worse. Please God, it doesn't get to the levels that we saw in the spring. I think our peak hospitalization in the spring was 8,300. We are now at about 1,900, 2,000. Thank God we are not at those levels. But it's going to get worse, so we are both pleading with people to remember their personal responsibilities, especially when they are at private settings."

Murphy said the state is very concerned about indoor sports, especially hockey. Going forward, indoor sports practices or competitions will be allowed to exceed the 10-person limit - ONLY for individuals necessary, such as players, coaches, and referees. In most cases, where those necessary individuals exceed 10 people, spectators will not be permitted.

Officials blame Halloween parties for the current spike in cases, and Murphy is urging people not to have large gatherings as Thanksgiving approaches.

"These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise," Murphy tweeted. "Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe."

It was announced over the weekend that New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions in New Jersey.


New restrictions also took effect last Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants.

TRENDING NEWS: Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
EMBED More News Videos

Alligator spotted at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarkhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newsabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'It is coming and it is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd wave
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: United Airlines begins testing pilot program
NJ positive cases up from Friday's record-high since start of pandemic
NJ COVID Update: Citing gov's virus restrictions, Borgata cutting jobs, hours
COVID Live Updates: Number of new cases on the rise in all 50 states
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor says NYC schools open today and tomorrow
NYPD officer hit by car that fled scene, crashed a few blocks away
New rules to know about debt collection
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Heavy wind causes damage across Tri-state area
Fire tears through 3 attached homes in Bronx, 2 firefighters hurt
Biden to address economy plans as COVID-19 pandemic rages
Show More
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Nearly half of Biden transition team are people of color
COVID Live Updates: United Airlines begins testing pilot program
COVID News: Westchester city's stay-at-home advisory takes effect
65 COVID-19 cases in WHO Geneva staff, according to email
More TOP STORIES News