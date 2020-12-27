Coronavirus

COVID Live Updates: Europe starts vaccine rollout, Japan halts foreign arrivals

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Doctors, nurses and the elderly are rolling up their sleeves across the European Union to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Even after a few countries started administering the doses a day early, the coordinated rollout on Sunday was aimed at projecting a unified message that the vaccine is safe and it's Europe's best chance to emerge from the pandemic and the economic devastation of lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Japan is barring entry of all nonresident foreign nationals as a precaution against a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant that has spread across Britain.

Here are more of today's headlines:



Disturbing numbers
Experts say 1 in every 1,000 Americans has died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The country reached that number after another 1,129 deaths were added to the total, pushing it past 330,000.

To put things in perspective, nearly 3 million people from coast to coast die in an ordinary year. To date, 18 million U.S. citizens have tested positive for the virus, which is about 5.5% of the population.

France starts vaccine shots but public is wary
France started its first coronavirus vaccinations Sunday at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of the country's poorest regions, as part of a Europe-wide vaccination rollout.

"An intense moment, carrying so much hope," tweeted the head of the Paris region public health service, Aurelien Rousseau.

A 78-year-old woman identified only by her first name, Mauricette, was given France's first vaccine shot in the town of Sevran. Later in the day, vaccinations will be given at the Champmaillot home in Dijon.

Unemployment benefits expire for millions as government shutdown looms
Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet lapsed overnight as President Donald Trump refused to signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections.

The fate of the bipartisan package remained in limbo Sunday as Trump continued to demand larger COVID relief checks and complained about "pork" spending. Without the widespread funding provided by the massive measure, a government shutdown would occur when money runs out at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

New variant detected in Canada

Officials in Canada's most populous province have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

The province's associate chief medical officer says that the cases are a couple from Durham Region, just east of Toronto, with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts.

Japan halts all foreign arrivals over UK variant
Japan is barring entry of all nonresident foreign nationals as a precaution against a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant that has spread across Britain. The Foreign Ministry says the entry ban will start Monday and last through Jan. 31.

Last week, Japan banned nonresident foreigners coming from Britain and South Africa after confirming the new variant in seven people over the last two days -- five from Britain who tested positive at airports and two others in Tokyo.

Japan is also suspending the exemption of a 14-day quarantine for Japanese nationals and resident foreigners in a short-track program that began in November. The entrants now must carry proof of a negative test 72 hours prior to departure for Japan.

COVID-19 vaccine fraud? Members of public may have gotten shots
A New York-based medical provider is being investigated for allegedly fraudulently obtaining and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement Saturday. The vaccines were reportedly given to members of the public and not frontline healthcare workers or nursing home residents and staff, as stipulated by the state.

Inmates test positive in Hudson County
According to an email from a Hudson County jail official, at least 17 inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Sixteen of the individuals are county inmates and one is a federal inmate.

Each is being housed in isolation as well as the other inmates who they came into contact with. Five employees who work at the jail, including nurses and correctional officers, have died of COVID.

