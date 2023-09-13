Janice Yu reports on the new COVID vaccines and boosters.

Hochul to give update on COVID in NY as new boosters recommended by CDC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The CDC director says everyone six months and older should get the new COVID vaccine, and now Governor Kathy Hochul will hold a COVID briefing for New York.

Health experts say there has been a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

With school now underway, Governor Hochul announced last week that the state will provide schools with rapid test kids and masks.

Experts are concerned about what they're calling the triple threat this fall of coronavirus, flu, and RSV.

That is why the CDC Is recommending everyone who is eligible get the vaccine as soon as possible.

"We all wish for COVID to be in the rearview mirror but unfortunately it's still here. And what we know is that our immunity decreases over time. So even if you've had COVID before or been vaccinated, that immunity and that protection does decrease over time. Plus what we're seeing

is that this virus, the COVID virus continues to change," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, CDC Director.

You may remember Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Northwell Health.

She was the first American to get vaccinated in December of 2020.

Wednesday, she'll also be the first to get Pfizer's new COVID vaccine.

Before she gets her shot at 11 a.m., she'll be joining us on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10.

RELATED: What to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine and boosters

