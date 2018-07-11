New curfew takes effect in Paterson to cut down on crime

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has more on the push to crack down on gun violence in Paterson.

PATERSON, New Jersey --
Police in New Jersey are ordering businesses in a high-crime area to close by midnight Wednesday to help cut down on gun violence.

Paterson Police are targeting the area around Weiss and Main streets where crowds frequently gather well into the night.

The crackdown comes after a recent string of shootings in the area.

Businesses that fail to close on time will face hefty fines.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Related Topics:
gun violencegun safetynew jersey newspaterson crime gun violence mayor of paterson new jersey news guns safety crime crackdown on crimePatersonPassaic County
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News