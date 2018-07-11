New curfew takes effect in Paterson to cut down on crime

PATERSON, New Jersey --Police in New Jersey are ordering businesses in a high-crime area to close by midnight Wednesday to help cut down on gun violence.
Paterson Police are targeting the area around Weiss and Main streets where crowds frequently gather well into the night.
The crackdown comes after a recent string of shootings in the area.
Businesses that fail to close on time will face hefty fines.
