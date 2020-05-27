New details in the murder case against UConn student Peter Manfredonia

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- New details have emerged about the charges filed against a University of Connecticut student accused of killing two men.

Police have released the booking photo and arrest warrant for Peter Manfredonia, who was taken into custody after a six-day, four-state crime spree.

According to the arrest warrant, Manfredonia twice went into great detail about his alleged crimes against his victims.

The warrant also reveals that Manfredonia left a woman he kidnapped in Columbia, New Jersey, near the Pennsylvania state line.

A fugitive college student suspected in two Connecticut slayings has been caught in Maryland.



Manfredonia, 23, had been the subject of a six-day search involving several police agencies and the FBI.

He was found in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was not injured and no officers were either during the arrest, police said.

Manfredonia was wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and the wounding of another man in Willington, Connecticut.

