New gas station employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work

HAMDEN, Connecticut -- A gas station employee allegedly made off with more than $17,000 of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets on his very first day of work.

The incident happened in late January at the Go On Gas station in Hamden, Connecticut, when management hired a new overnight employee to run the station on his own, according to a statement from the Hamden Police Department.

However, when the store owner utilized an app on his phone to view the store cameras and to check in on how his new employee was doing, he was shocked to find that his brand new employee was nowhere to be seen.

"(The owner) quickly ascertained that the new employee had left," said the Hamden Police Department in their statement. "The store owner immediately responded to the store and ascertained that the new employee had stolen numerous items including lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and money."

The total loss is valued at $17,183.00, according to Hamden police.

To make matters worse, the suspect also managed to steal his employment folder with all of his personal information in it meaning that the store owner not only has no way to identify the man but also doesn't even know the name of his former employee.

"Careful whom you hire!!," said the Hamden Police Department in a post on Facebook when sharing information about the case.

The suspect is still at large and anybody with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Hamden Police Patrol Division.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticuttheftu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE agent allegedly shoots man in face in Brooklyn
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain today
DHS suspends New Yorkers from Global Entry, other programs
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
Trump to speak out about impeachment after acquittal
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
Man stabbed several times in face at Bronx subway station
Show More
At least 138 sent from US to El Salvador were killed, report says
New chapter: Iconic NYC book store opening UWS location
Cop, fiancee due in court in 8-year-old's freezing death
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Video shows men robbing Bronx gas station for 3rd time
More TOP STORIES News