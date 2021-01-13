New evidence revealed after remains of young man found in Centereach

CENTEREACH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- There is new information in the investigation of human remains discovered on Long Island.Suffolk County detectives found skeletal remains behind a house on Jay Road in Centereach last March.Wednesday, they released pictures of evidence recovered at the scene.They say the deceased person was 15 to 21 years old, white or Hispanic, and stood about 5'3" to 5'5" inches tall.He was wearing size 4 and-a-half shoes.It's believed he may have been dead for approximately one year before the remains were found.Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------