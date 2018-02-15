New fire safety laws proposed after Bronx blaze that killed 13

Marcus Solis reports on changes made to Bronx fire safety laws.

By
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Two months after a fatal fire that killed 13 people, the Bronx borough president is asking the City Council to pass a new set of safety laws.

Ruben Diaz Jr. wants to require landlords install stove safety devices in apartments where children under the age of 10 reside.

Investigators say the December blaze was started by a 3-year old boy playing with a stove.

"This tragic fire could have been prevented, had this young child been unable to tamper with the knob of the stove in his apartment," Diaz said.

In addition, landlords would be required to post signage indicating those escaping a fire should close all doors behind then.

Photos: Scene of deadly apartment fire in Belmont, Bronx

The legislation would also establish mandatory fire safety instruction for students in city schools. Currently, the FDNY visits schools when invited by administrators.

Kadian Blake, who escaped the fire but lost five family members, supports the legislation.

"The loss, the pain that we faced, we don't want somebody else to face it," Blake said.

Photos: Victims of the deadly Bronx fire

----------
