Police release new images of man suspected of throwing urine on MTA workers in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Police have released much clearer images of a man suspected of throwing urine on two MTA workers in the Bronx.

The man is seen holding up a bottle filled with what looks like urine.

Officials say on April 12th, the man allegedly punched an MTA conductor on the 6 train, and then doused her with urine inside the Brook Avenue Subway stop.

An hour later, the same suspect allegedly tossed urine on a bus driver on Grand Concourse.

Police are still looking for him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havennew york citybronxmtaassault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News