One dead, another injured in shooting near Hackensack barbershop

One man has been pronounced dead after a shooting near a Hackensack barbershop. Another man was wounded in the incident.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has died after being shot in Hackensack, New Jersey on Saturday.

Officers say they found two men with gunshot wounds at around 5 p.m. near a local barbershop on Essex and Lehigh streets.

The other man who was shot is expected to survive.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter and trying to determine who was the intended target.

A restaurant owner just a few doors down from the incident told Eyewitness News she heard gunshots and there was concern, but thankfully no one else was hurt.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's office is still investigating the shooting.

