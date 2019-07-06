The Cove beach in Brigantine, New Jersey evacuated after bomb threat

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey -- A popular section of a New Jersey beach was evacuated on Saturday morning.Police were called to The Cove in Brigantine, just north of Atlantic City, for a bomb threat. The Cove is an area of beach facing the bay where vehicles are permitted.According to investigators, a permit inspector found a note stating a bomb or improvised explosive device was placed somewhere on the beach.Police evacuated the beach as a precaution.Everyone else is asked to stay away from the area.----------