Body found in container in New Jersey was taken out of NYC high-rise: Police

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police now say a body found in a plastic container in New Jersey was snuck out of a luxury high-rise building in the financial district.NewsCopter 7 was over Ridgefield Park last week where the remains of the woman were discovered near Hobart Street and Teaneck Rd. in Ridgefield Park.Investigators said Thursday that the woman was removed from 95 Wall Street in a barrel the night before she was discovered.They have since identified her through fingerprints as 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan.Her cause of death is unknown, and there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body.A toxicology report is still being conducted----------