Body found in container in New Jersey was taken out of NYC high-rise: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Body discovered inside plastic container on New Jersey street

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police now say a body found in a plastic container in New Jersey was snuck out of a luxury high-rise building in the financial district.

NewsCopter 7 was over Ridgefield Park last week where the remains of the woman were discovered near Hobart Street and Teaneck Rd. in Ridgefield Park.

Investigators said Thursday that the woman was removed from 95 Wall Street in a barrel the night before she was discovered.



They have since identified her through fingerprints as 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan.

Her cause of death is unknown, and there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body.

A toxicology report is still being conducted

ALSO READ | Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

A devastated family in New Jersey is demanding answers after their beloved dog died during a visit to Glamour Paws Boutique in Mahwah.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridgefield parkbergen countybody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Henri: Hurricane watches issued for Long Island, CT
Man fatally shot while sitting in Mercedes Benz ID'd
Victim speaks out after fall on tracks as train pulled into station
Woman killed, man injured in Brooklyn shooting
AccuWeather: Warm, humid and watching Henri
Arrest made 15 years after Miami player's fatal shooting
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J vaccine?
Show More
Afghans who helped US military plea for escape from Taliban
Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids
Sick COVID patients lie on floor at antibody treatment site in Florida
Police search for man who stabbed victim in head on subway
US asks that UN General Assembly go back to a mostly virtual event
More TOP STORIES News