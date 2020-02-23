Authorities searching through rubble after New Jersey building collapse

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are searching through the rubble of a building that collapsed in East Orange, New Jersey - looking for anyone who may have been trapped by the debris.
The four-story structure, which was under construction, came tumbling down shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, sending rubble spilling into the street.
Three neighboring buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
