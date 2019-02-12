MUGSHOTS

New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot

SPOTSWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey burglary suspect made an especially assertive gesture while posing for her mugshot.

Police said Shana Hilsman, of Old Bridge, was charged in connection with several late-night car robberies reported on Janice Drive in Spotswood.

One victim gave police surveillance video of an attempted break-in, and on February 1, an officer reportedly noticed Hilsman walk onto a driveway. The officer found that Hilsman was carrying several burglary tools, including a screwdriver, hammer and the same flashlight seen on the surveillance video.

Hilsman was charged with for burglary, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.

While taking her mugshot, she used both hands to flip off the camera, which was shared by the Spotswood Police Department on Facebook. Her court date is pending.

