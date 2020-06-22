Family & Parenting

NJ couple sues NYC fertility clinic after they allegedly lost a dozen embryos

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New Jersey couple is suing a Manhattan fertility clinic after losing nearly two dozen embryos.

The Mooneys now have two sons.

They say it took the New York Fertility Institute 13 egg retrievals and 15 attempts to have their first son.

When they wanted to have a second child, they say the problems continued including saying doctors misplaced an embryo.

The Mooneys say they found a new clinic, and doctors there told them the failures of the first clinic suggested a host of problems and mistakes.

