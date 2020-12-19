coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ is told to expect thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
TRENTON, New Jersey -- The federal government is telling New Jersey to expect thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines next week and for the rest of the month, though it's not clear why, the state's health commissioner said Friday.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday during a news conference that New Jersey expected to get about 87,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for next week but instead will get about 54,000, a reduction of 38%. She added that New Jersey was told it would get 273,000 doses for the month but instead will get just 183,000, down 33%.

RELATED: First set of Inspira Health employees receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Murphy said he expects there will be an explanation during a video meeting with the White House set for Monday.

"I don't think we've gotten a satisfactory reason why," Murphy said. "It's nothing personal. Apparently, every American state has received an expectation of a smaller allocation."

Indeed several states have reported smaller allocations.

Pfizer, the co-maker of the only vaccine so far approved for emergency use, has said as far as production goes, nothing has changed.

"Pfizer has not had any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed," spokesperson Eamonn Nolan said in an email. "We are continuing to dispatch our orders to the locations specified by the U.S. government."
The vaccine was first administered this week in New Jersey on Tuesday. A second vaccine, made by Moderna, could get approval soon.

So far there have been 2,149 health care workers vaccinated in New Jersey, Persichilli said.

Murphy also announced that in January six "mega-centers" for vaccinations will open. They will be located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex and Morris counties.

The first group of people getting shots - health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities - should be completed by February, Persichilli said. New Jersey is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the state's adult population, or nearly 5 million people, within six months, she added.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonvaccinesnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: Indoor dining, museums to shut down in nation's capital
COVID Live Updates: NY breaks single day record for most positive tests
COVID Live Updates: US sets 3 grim coronavirus records
COVID Live Updates: FDA could approve Moderna vaccine by end of week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, multiple injured including 2 firefighters in NYC house fire
Suffolk County sees highest infection rate since beginning of the pandemic
COVID Live Updates: Indoor dining, museums to shut down in nation's capital
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cold
Timelapse shows snow engulfing toys on deck
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
NYC subway fire suspect arrested, charged with murder
Show More
Over $20K worth of cash, jewelry stolen in violent home invasion
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NY's first COVID vaccine recipients provide health update
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
More TOP STORIES News