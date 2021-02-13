6 apartments destroyed after fire rips through New Jersey building

By Eyewitness News
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Six apartments were destroyed on Friday night when a four-alarm fire broke out in New Jersey.

The homes were inside a three-story building on Hope Ave. in Passaic.

Four people are currently being sheltered at City Hall. The rest are staying with family and friends.

The Red Cross is assisting eight families.

No one was hurt in the fire.

There is no information yet on how flames started.

More TOP STORIES News