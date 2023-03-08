Wind-blown New Jersey Pinelands forest fire 100% contained

State, county and local investigators were looking into how it might have started, but no cause was immediately apparent, said Greg McLaughlin, administrator of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

About 45 firefighters used 11 trucks, numerous water tankers, a bulldozer and a helicopter to fight the fire.

NEW JERSEY -- A wind-whipped forest fire that burned 418 acres in Ocean County, New Jersey is 100% contained, officials announced Tuesday night.

Winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph were fanning the flames near Route 539 in Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area in Little Egg Harbor Township.

No one had to be evacuated, but for a brief period, 16 structures were threatened by the fire.

The fire was spotted from an aerial observation tower in the Pinelands at 11:44 a.m.

The fire service has been doing controlled burns in the Pinelands in recent weeks to consume dead leaves, twigs and other forest floor fuel that could accelerate a wildfire. But there were no burns being done anywhere else in the state on Tuesday due to the high winds, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Forest Fire Service staff will remain on the scene overnight to continue improving containment lines.

Smoke conditions may remain for several hours.

The fire was burning not far from the Air National Guard's Warren Grove target range, where a 2007 forest fire burned 17,000 acres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

