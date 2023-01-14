NJ gas prices drop, currently averaging $3.27 per regular gallon: AAA

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.28, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the recent surge in gas prices due to frigid weather and holiday travel may be ending as the weather improves and demand decreases.

They expect prices at the pump to decline heading toward February but believe the national averages before Christmas will likely turn out to have been the lows for this winter.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

ALSO READ | Demand soars as people turn to diabetes, obesity medication for weight loss

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.