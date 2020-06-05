LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a show of solidarity in New Jersey on Thursday as demonstrators marched through the streets of Linden in a peaceful protest in memory of George Floyd.
"There's a few rotten apples to ruin it because all police aren't bad. We've got some good police, and we've seen that in the last couple days where policemen have actually kneeled with the protesters," said Linden Mayor Derek Armstead.
The march was led by young voices who wanted to get their voices heard.
"This just goes to show that Linden is a beautiful community full of diversity and people who want to be heard, and I truly believe that to day we were heard," said high school student Andrea Dominguez.
Another march took place in Scotch Plains, where kids insisted on taking a stand and marching.
Young voices lead peaceful marches across NJ in memory of George Floyd
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News