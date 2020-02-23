Politics

New Jersey governor to undergo surgery for tumor on kidney

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he will soon undergo surgery for a tumor on his left kidney.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday night.

"Friends - I've got a tumor on my left kidney. The prognosis is very good and I'm profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early," Murphy said in a tweet.



"Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words "you have cancer" this year, so I'm far from alone here. It's a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That's why we're fighting for them each and every day," Murphy added.

The governor will "undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March" to have the tumor removed.





