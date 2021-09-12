3 rescued from sinking boat in Long Branch

EMBED <>More Videos

3 rescued from sinknig boat in waters off Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey -- Coast Guard authorities say they rescued three people after a vessel began taking on water off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend.

Officials said Monmouth County 911 dispatchers called shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday to report the emergency three miles east of Long Branch.

Officials said a 47-foot motor lifeboat from the Manasquan Inlet station was sent to the scene. In addition, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the Atlantic City station was diverted from training and headed there.

Coast Guard officials said a rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter and helped all three people aboard the motor lifeboat. They were taken to Shark River Marina. Officials said all three had life jackets and no injuries or medical concerns were reported.



Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann told the Asbury Park Press that the 25-foot vessel, which was last seen drifting, will be salvaged by its owner.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long branchmonmouth countyboatswater rescuecoast guardrescueboating
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman fatally shot breaking up fight at her baby shower
Protest planned as 80k NYC municipal employees set to return to work
Man charged after child killed, mom critically injured in hit and run
AccuWeather: Warm and hazy
4-year-old found unconscious outside of NYCHA development dies
NYC schools set to reopen Monday for in-person learning
Poignant return for Met Opera after 18-month pandemic pause
Show More
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
FDA warns parents not to seek out COVID vaccines for children under 12
Biden's federal vaccine mandate draws backlash
Prince Andrew served with legal papers for sex abuse lawsuit: Lawyers
SpaceX preparing to launch first all-civilian crew into orbit
More TOP STORIES News