Reopening New Jersey: MVC open for road tests, inspections but NOT in-person transactions

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission reopened Monday for student driver tests and inspections only, after in-person transactions were delayed until July 7 due to a problem with a new text message system that's intended to prevent overcrowding.It appeared there was some confusion over the delay, however, as police warned of traffic issues at the MVC in Lodi and advised drivers lined for for any reason other than driver road testing and inspections to please leave the area."We intended to rely on our new text notification system to check people in, then allow them to leave the building and go elsewhere," Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a statement. "Unfortunately, this new system requires further testing, so we will not be able to open as fully as we anticipated on June 29. Without the text notification system, the number of people waiting for transactions who will need to be on site will far exceed capacity limitations. We have said that the health and safety of our customers and employees is our first priority; therefore, we cannot put people in this situation.Those who successfully complete their road tests will have to wait to get their new licenses until July 7, but they will be given access to "Road Test" express lanes at every Licensing Center.In addition, during the month of July, the MVC will be closed on Mondays for health and safety assessments of facilities.Most licenses, IDs, registrations, and other documents scheduled to expire after March 13 have been extended to July 31 or later.Starting July 7, designated Licensing Centers will be processing new licenses and permits, out-of-state transfers, and REAL ID for those whose appointments were canceled.Designated Vehicle Centers will also be adding individual registration and title transactions.Transactions that can be done online will not be available in person until further notice, officials said.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)