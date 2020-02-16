Report of 'disturbance' on United jet landing at Newark Airport

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police met a jet as it landed at Newark Airport on Saturday after reports about a 'disturbance' on the plane.

Port Authority Police say a United Airlines Flight was coming in from Chicago when they got word of the disturbance.

The TSA responded later Sunday and said a female passenger made a verbal bomb threat during the flight.

"The plane landed at Newark and law enforcement removed the woman from the plane. Officials swept the plane and found nothing dangerous on board. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation," a spokesperson for the TSA said.

It is not yet clear if the woman is facing any charges.

